Barcelona, Bartomeu: 'De Ligt? I have a great understanding with Ajax...'
15 April at 22:00Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu spoke to TVE (via Calciomercato.com) as he talked about Ajax's De Ligt, here is what he had to say on the matter:
" Cristiano Ronaldo? His Real Madrid farewell certainly wasn't a good news for the La Liga brand. De Jong? We wanted to acquire him in the summer but there was a lot of pressure so we acted the way we did. De Ligt? We have a great understanding with Ajax. I don't know what will happen with De Ligt but it seems like he will be on the transfer market....'. More to come....
Go to comments