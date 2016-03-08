Barcelona, Bartomeu: 'De Ligt? I have a great understanding with Ajax...'

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu spoke to TVE (via Calciomercato.com) as he talked about Ajax's De Ligt, here is what he had to say on the matter:

" Cristiano Ronaldo? His Real Madrid farewell certainly wasn't a good news for the La Liga brand. De Jong? We wanted to acquire him in the summer but there was a lot of pressure so we acted the way we did. De Ligt? We have a great understanding with Ajax. I don't know what will happen with De Ligt but it seems like he will be on the transfer market....'. More to come....

