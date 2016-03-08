Barcelona, Bartomeu provides updates on Neymar, De Ligt, Rabiot and Messi's renewal
06 February at 13:45Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu spoke to the microphones of Cadena Cope about various topics, including transfer market news and possible contract renewals, as well as that of superstar Lionel Messi.
"Neymar? We never spoke to each other, nor id his father call me to return to Barcelona. We are planning for next season but the name of Neymar is not on the table. He is a PSG player and I do not think they want to get rid of him," he said.
"Messi? It is clear that another renewal is possible. But he must decide if he wants to go beyond 2021. Jordi Alba? He is the best in his role and we want him to stay for another five years. Coutinho? We will not listen to offers, we do not want to sell him. Rakitic? We will talk about it when we can make an economic effort, he knows it.
"Rabiot? At the end of the season, he will be a free agent and anyone can sign him. De Ligt? I have a good relationship with Mino Raiola. It is not a problem," Bartomeu concluded.
