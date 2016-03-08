Barcelona, Bartomeu ready to make sacrifices to sign PSG star Neymar
12 February at 19:30Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is ready to make sacrifices to bring Brazilian star Neymar back to the club, according to a report from Spanish newspaper El Confidencial via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Blaugrana president has made it clear that he is willing to sell one or two star players in order to finance the purchase of the 28-year-old Brazilian, who is contracted to Paris Saint Germain until 2022. Neymar joined the Ligue 1 club from the Catalan side in the summer of 2017 for the world record fee of €222 million (via BBC).
The 28-year-old Brazilian forward made 186 appearances for Barcelona in his four seasons there. In that time, he scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists across all competitions, forming a formidable partnership with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. He has struggled with injuries whilst in the French capital, leading him to miss 61 games through a variety of different injuries.
Apollo Heyes
