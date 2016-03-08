Barcelona beat Man Utd and Liverpool to complete €35.9m transfer
12 July at 15:23Barcelona have confirmed they have completed the signing of Sevilla centre back Clement Lenglet in the summer transfer window.
The French defender was a transfer target for the English Premier League clubs with Manchester United and Liverpool believed to be interested in signing the player in the summer transfer window.
Clement Lenglet has a release clause of 35.9 million euros and Barcelona have paid the fee to sign the defender from Sevilla. Clement Lenglet has signed a five year contract with the Spanish champions and he will have a release clause of 300 million euros.
A statement on Barcelona’s official website read, “FC Barcelona has paid the buy out clause for Clément Lenglet who is no longer a Sevilla FC player. The clause’s value is 35.9 million euros.”
“The player will sign a contract with the Club for the next five seasons until 30 June 2023, with a buy out clause valued at 300 million euros.”
