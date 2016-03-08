Barcelona blame Vidal’s agent amid Inter links: the details

It's no secret that Antonio Conte wants to reunite with Arturo Vidal at Inter this month, having asked the management for reinforcement in the midfield. However, the negotiations are proving to be very difficult for the Nerazzurri, almost impossible.

According to what Mundo Deportivo writes ( via Calciomercato.com ), Barcelona have identified the person responsible for the whole 'Vidal case'. The Catalan side don't blame the player as much as his agent, Felicevich, who they believe is doing everything to force a move this month.