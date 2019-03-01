Barcelona: Boateng reacts to being left out of squad list for Real Madrid clash
02 March at 14:00Barcelona midfield star Kevin Prince Boateng has shared a social media message after that Ernesto Valverde left him out of the Blaugrana squad list for tonight's clash against Real Madrid. Boateng, who joined Barcelona on loan from Sassuolo in January, was part of Barcelona squad earlier this week when the Blaugrana beat Real Madrid 3-0 at the Bernabeu in the return leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal.
Boateng has reacted on Instagram to Valverde's decision: another hint that he could return to Sassuolo in the summer, when his loan spell at the Nou Camp will be over.
BARCELONA SQUAD LIST FOR REAL MADRID CLASH
Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Cillessen
Defenders: Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Lenglet, Murillo, Alba
Midfielders: Busquets, Rakitic, Arthur, Coutinho, Aleñá, Arturo Vidal
Strikers: Messi, Luis Suárez, Dembélé, Malcom.
GALLERY: More social media posts from K.P. Boateng
Go to comments