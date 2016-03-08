Barcelona boosted as Neymar's market value falls by €63 million
10 June at 18:45Spanish giants FC Barcelona would be encouraged by the fact that Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar's market value has fallen now.
Neymar joined PSG from Barca in the summer of 2017 for a fee of 222 million euros. Since then, he has won the Ligue 1 every single time with PSG but the side has not gone beyond the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in the last two seasons.
A research carried out by CIES states that the Brazilian's value has fallen from 213 million euros to 150 million euros- a devaluation of 63 million euros. It is a figure that is still likely to fall due to the injury which will keep him out of the Copa America.
Barcelona have been linked with a move for the forward in recent weeks with reliable outlets claiming last week that the Catalans are working on a deal to swap Neymar for Ousmane Dembele this summer.
Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for the former Santos man and speculations fired up when Real president Florentino Perez was spotted at the French Open final with PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently.
