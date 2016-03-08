Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has confirmed that new signing Malcom is not guaranteed a first-team spot in the side this season.Malcom was signed by the Catalan giants from Bordeaux for a fee of about 42 million euros after he was very close to joining Roma this summer. On his debut against Tottenham, Malcom scored once and scored against Roma earlier today too.In the post match press-conference following Barcelona's 4-2 loss to Roma, Ernesto Valverde said: "Malcom is a player that the company followed for some time and that the he was able to buy in. He is a young player with excellent prospects and the club has decided to buy it . "He continued: "If he starts regularly for the first team, that will depend on his performance ".