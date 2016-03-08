Barcelona boss Valverde hints at future move for Mauro Icardi
23 October at 18:00Ernesto Valverde, the manager of Barcelona, has spoken to Sky Sport in anticipation of the match between Inter Milan and Barcelona tomorrow evening. Both sides have won their first two games, Inter performing come-backs to beat both Spurs and PSV; with Barcelona beating them 4-2 and 4-0 respectively.
Speaking to Sky Sport, Valverde said the following:
“Inter are a formation of character, a team that tries to play the match and are in a moment of incredible form.
“Icardi? He is a great player, the most important of Inter, he is proving it, he is a striker who creates vital networks. We can not know anything about the future: he is now playing for a rival, nothing else.
“Messi? We are a team, we can make up for his absence.”
The game kicks off at 20:00 BST tomorrow evening, 21:00 CEST.
