Barcelona-bound Rabiot in the reserve team: Tuchel respects 'club choice'

18 January at 19:30
Adrien Rabiot is ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain, either this month or at the end of the season, with Barcelona being the most likely destination for the Frenchman. Club coach Thomas Tuchel spoke to the media about the player's situation.

"I have to prepare my team and it will be a team without Adrien. I respect the club's decisions and this is a club decision," he said.

The French champions continue to 'sabotage' the player and according to L'Equipe, the player would have remained in Paris training with the reserve team, while the first team is involved in a tour in Qatar.

