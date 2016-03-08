Barcelona: Cambiasso reveals why VAR couldn't correct Suarez penalty kick call

14 March at 20:35
Esteban Cambiasso spoke to Sky Sport about the Barcelona-Lyon UCL game, here is what he had to say on the matter:

"Penalty-kick? Well looking at the replays it's clear that there wasn't any penalty. Even so, it's hard to tell. During the live game, I was under the impression that it was a penalty but I was wrong too. Fault is on the referee or the VAR? I would say 50-50. I mean the VAR doesn't make any mistakes but the person that interprets the images can make a mistake. It happens since there will always have to be a human behind the VAR system to make a call. The goal-line technology is 100% accurate, the VAR used for offsides is 95-98% accurate but when it comes time to fouls, it is the referee that has to make a decision. I still think that the VAR is extremely useful but we would have to find a way to make it the most standardized possible...'. More to come on the matter...

