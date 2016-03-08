Barcelona: Capello destroys Coutinho and Valverde after Liverpool defeat

Former England coach Fabio Capello spoke on Sky Sport after Liverpool's incredible 4-0 win against Barcelona at Anfield Road: "The Blaugrana couldn't change their approach and they were surprised in three occasions", the Italian said.



"We said before the game that Liverpool would have had a chance if they scored a goal in the first half. They did it and the goal in the first half helped them because it would have been hard to score three in the second half. Alisson's saves were amazing, he saved the result and helped Liverpool to go through. I think Valverde was a bit pretentious. He should have done something different, he went to Liverpool with the same line-up of the previous week. He thought Vidal would have been enough to stop Liverpool. I think Coutinho should have been left on the bench. When he plays away games he is useless".

