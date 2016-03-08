Barcelona casting to replace suspended key defender against Tottenham
21 September at 10:55Samuel Umtiti was shown a red card in the opening Champions League game of Barcelona against Psv. The Frenchman will have to serve a one-match ban on match day two when Barcelona visit Tottenham at Wembley. Reports of Mundo Deportivo suggest Ernesto Valverde is already thinking about who will replace the talented French defender in the key Wembley clash in two weeks time. The Spanish manager will have to choose between Clement Lenglet and Thomas Vermaelen.
As of today, Umtiti’s number one replacement is Lenglet, a French defender who arrived at the Nou Camp from Barcelona last summer.
The former Sevilla man played in the Super Cup against his ex-club and played as a replacement against Huesca in La Liga. The Frenchman did also enter the pitch when United was sent off last Tuesday.
The experience and the knowledge of Premier League by Thomas Vermaelen, a former Arsenal defender, make him a suitable candidate to replace Umtiti at Wembley.
Before the away game in England, Valverde will rotate some other of his players as well. Before the Tottenham tie Barcelona are due to face three consecutive matches in whom Ernesto Valverde will change some of his key men in order to have them fit against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Barcelona will face Girona and Athletic Club at home and Leganes away before traveling to London.
Go to comments