Barcelona challenge Napoli and Chelsea in race for Suarez’s heir
21 February at 16:15Eintracht Frankfurt forward Luka Jovic is one of the most wanted young talents in Europe right now. The 21-year-old Bosnian-born Serbian forward has scored 14 in 20 Bundesliga matches this season for Frankfurt, as well as chipping in with 3 assists.
Jovic has been a target of a number of clubs stretching back to January and the first half of the season. In recent weeks, it has been reported that Real Madrid and Barcelona have emerged as frontrunners for the star; with Napoli and Chelsea also reportedly waiting in the wings.
Jovic is currently on loan at Frankfurt from Benfica; yet the German club have the option, which will likely be redeemed, to purchase him permanently in June for a modest fee of just €7million.
Barcelona want Luka Jovic as the heir to Luis Suarez, who is certainly not getting any younger. Real Madrid see the Serb as a replacement for Benzema, whilst Chelsea could opt to pursue him if they do not exercise the right to purchase Gonzalo Higuain permanently from Juventus.
