Barcelona close to securing deal to sign Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd target
09 June at 17:40According to the latest reports from Catalan sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona still fully intend to sign Sevilla central defender Clément Lenglet by triggering the €35 million release clause contained within his contract.
Indeed, representatives from La Blaugrana have been in contact with the Frenchman in order to explain what coach Ernesto Valverde expects of him and describe his role within the team.
Meanwhile, the former Nancy starlet met with Los Rojiblancos coach Pablo Machín and sporting director Joaquín Caparrós last Wednesday, when they both tried to persuade him that his development as a footballer would be best served by staying in Andalusia.
The 22-year-old asked to be given a few weeks to consider his future, though it seems increasingly likely that FCB will get their man and Samuel Umtiti will have a new defensive partner come the start of next season. A deal is expected to be confirmed in early July.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments