Barcelona closing in on de Ligt, Juventus look to Umtiti or Manolas as alternatives

Barcelona are preparing themselves for a final assault on Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt. Catalan newspapers Mundo Deportivo and Sport agree that the club's leaders are tightening the deadlines to seal the arrival of the Dutch defender from Ajax, from where midfielder Frenkie de Jong will arrive in July. The last obstacle is agent Mino Raiola.

De Ligt’s situation is being closely monitored by Juventus, while Manchester United and Liverpool have also beein long term admirers of the defensive prodigy. Juventus however are said to be already setting up viable alternatives to de Ligt as they fear he will end up at Barca. One of these can open up thanks to the eventual passage of de Ligt to Barça, which would then put Umtiti on the market.

Staying in Spain, in Madrid there is another French international who really likes Juventus: Varane, but it will be very difficult to be able to snatch him from Real.Savic of Atletico Madrid is also being considered, but it is thought that Simeone will be hesitant to sell him having already lost Godin to Inter. For Ruben Dias, Benfica want his €60 million release clause paid in full.

In the Italian market, Juventus have already confirmed a deal for Argentine Cristian Romero from Genoa. And, if they wish, they can take the Greek Manolas by paying the €36 million release clause to Rome, who in turn will look to replace him with Izzo or Nkoulou from Torino.