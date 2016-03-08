Barcelona confirm Neymar is not going back from Psg
22 October at 11:45Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that Neymar is not going to return to the club.
“Neymar is not coming back to Barcelona, this is not going to happen”, Bartomeu told at El Matì de Catalunya Radio.
Several reports in Spain last week claimed the club’s no. 1 had talked about Neymar’s possible return to the Nou Camp with Barcelona players that would have been happy to welcome the Brazilian back at the club.
Bartomeu, however, has denied that the player will ever return to Catalunya.
The Blaugrana signed several players to replace the Brazil star. Ousmane Dembélé and Coutinho both arrived in Barcelona after Neymar’s € 222 million Psg move in summer 2017.
Neymar left Barcelona to avoid living in the shadow of Leo Messi but while in Paris, Psg’s rising ace Kylian Mbappé has imposed himself as one of the best players in the world and Neymar is now the number two in Paris after the 2018 France Word Cup winner.
