Barcelona confirm sale of Yerry Mina to Everton for €30.25m

SHOW GALLERY

FC Barcelona have now officially confirmed their defender Yerry Mina has completed a move to the English Premier League, where he will play for Everton.



The club from the English Premier League will pay the Spanish La Liga club 30.25 million euros plus 1.5 million euros in variables to sign the Colombian professional footballer. Barcelona have also confirmed they have included a buy back option in the deal. Yerry Mina joined Barcelona from Palmeiras in January.



A statement on FC Barcelona’s official website read, “FC Barcelona and Everton FC have reached an agreement over the transfer of the player Yerry Mina. The English club will pay FC Barcelona 30.25 million euros plus 1.5 million euros in variables. The Club reserves the right to buy back the player.”



“FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their thanks to Yerry Mina for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future.”