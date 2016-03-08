Barcelona confirm the signing of Manchester United target
09 July at 23:15Barcelona’s first signing of the summer has been completed, bringing Arthur Melo from Gremio to La Liga.
The fee is believed to be around €30 million, with another €9 million owed in bonuses. Arthur, 21, is a talented midfielder, who specialises as a defensive midfielder but can play forward too.
Arthur was also wanted by Manchester United and is widely tipped to become one of the world’s best central midfielders.
In this season’s Brazilian league, Arthur had played seven times for Gremio. He scored once, picked up an assist and received a passing accuracy of 94.8% - one of the best in the league. With the news that Paulinho has left Barcelona to rejoin Guangzhou in China, Arthur is a welcome addition, and shows that Barcelona are certainly building for the future.
Barcelona fans will be excited to see how their new man settles in and will be waiting with bated breath to see his debut in the new season.
