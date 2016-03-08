Barcelona consider Inter star the 'perfect heir' of Luis Suarez at the Camp Nou
13 October at 21:00Barcelona are searching for a substitute for the declining Luis Suarez, with the Blaugrana considering many options. The Uruguayan's contract at the Camp Nou expires in June 2021 and the player is destined to leave the Catalans, with talk of a possible move to the MLS to David Beckham's Inter Miami.
For this reason, many names have been circulating in the past couple of weeks, including the likes of Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe or Marcus Rashford. However, as reported by Forbes (via www.fcinternews.it), Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez is one of the major candidates to take Suarez' place at the club.
Lautaro is highly esteemed by his national teammate Lionel Messi and is seen by many as the perfect heir of Luis Suarez, if not even more complete from the physical point of view.
Already in the past, Barcelona approached the former Racing man and the interest would have been strengthened after the excellent performance of the attacker in the Champions League against the Blaugrana at the Camp Nou, where he scored the opening goal of the clash.
