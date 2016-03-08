Barcelona consider move for Juventus defender
24 October at 18:50Joao Cancelo spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter Milan and, due to his string of performances with the Nerazzurri, the then-Valencia man attracted interest from Juventus. Juve signed Cancelo for €40m and the deal also helped them sow the seeds for the deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo through Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes.
However, the latest reports from Spanish sports outlet Sport suggest that Cancelo could already be on the move from Turin. Sport are reporting that Barcelona are looking at Cancelo as the true heir to Dani Alves; the side looking for an upgrade on Sergi Roberto.
Ariedo Braida reportedly scouted Cancelo during Juve’s match with Genoa; with the Catalan giants seriously ready to make a move for the Portuguese right-back. Juventus could ask for a staggering fee for Cancelo; but the club could opt to keep the defender – to mark the new era in Turin.
