Barcelona considering Rakitic-Can swap with Juventus

According to what has been reported by Catalan daily newspaper Sport, Barcelona are seriously considering a proposal from Juventus to swap German midfielder Emre Can for Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic.However, the main issue remains the difference in valuation between the two players considered by the clubs; with Barcelona suggesting that Rakitic is worth far more than Emre Can. Similarly, Rakitic's high wage demands could prove problematic for Juventus and could prevent a deal from being realised.Juventus are not the only Italian club that have been chasing a deal for Rakitic in recent months; with Inter Milan also considered suitors of the player for the past year. However, Barcelona have maintained a standpoint of reluctance to sell unless a lucrative offer arrived for the Croatian midfielder; which the club consider yet to have arrived.