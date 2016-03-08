Barcelona considering Rakitic-Can swap with Juventus

23 August at 12:45
According to what has been reported by Catalan daily newspaper Sport, Barcelona are seriously considering a proposal from Juventus to swap German midfielder Emre Can for Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

However, the main issue remains the difference in valuation between the two players considered by the clubs; with Barcelona suggesting that Rakitic is worth far more than Emre Can. Similarly, Rakitic's high wage demands could prove problematic for Juventus and could prevent a deal from being realised. 

Juventus are not the only Italian club that have been chasing a deal for Rakitic in recent months; with Inter Milan also considered suitors of the player for the past year. However, Barcelona have maintained a standpoint of reluctance to sell unless a lucrative offer arrived for the Croatian midfielder; which the club consider yet to have arrived.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.