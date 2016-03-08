Barcelona considering Rakitic-Can swap with Juventus
23 August at 12:45According to what has been reported by Catalan daily newspaper Sport, Barcelona are seriously considering a proposal from Juventus to swap German midfielder Emre Can for Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic.
However, the main issue remains the difference in valuation between the two players considered by the clubs; with Barcelona suggesting that Rakitic is worth far more than Emre Can. Similarly, Rakitic's high wage demands could prove problematic for Juventus and could prevent a deal from being realised.
Juventus are not the only Italian club that have been chasing a deal for Rakitic in recent months; with Inter Milan also considered suitors of the player for the past year. However, Barcelona have maintained a standpoint of reluctance to sell unless a lucrative offer arrived for the Croatian midfielder; which the club consider yet to have arrived.
