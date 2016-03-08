Barcelona continue pursuit of Inter’s Martinez
05 October at 14:22Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona have continued their pursuit of Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s highly-rated striker Lautaro Martinez, as per Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old has attracted interest from the Catalan-based club in the recent past and reports suggested that Barca’s hierarchy have identified the Argentina international as a perfect fit to replace veteran striker Luis Suarez.
However, Martinez has openly expressed his desire of staying at the San Siro, more so recently after Inter’s 2-1 defeat against the current Spanish champions in the UEFA Champions League tie on Wednesday.
As per the latest development, despite player’s open remarks about his intensions of staying with the Milan-based club, Barcelona have not given up their hopes of bringing the former Racing Club striker to the Camp Nou in the near future and are continuously evaluating his performance on the pitch.
Martinez has joined Inter in 2018 and till now has scored seven goals in just 29 league appearances for the club.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments