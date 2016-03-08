Barcelona continue to observe Martinez progress
07 October at 13:32Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona have continued to observe the development of Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, as per Don Balon cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Argentina international has been in great form this season in front of the goal where he has already scored three goals in just seven appearances, two of which came in the team’s previous two matches against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League and Juventus in the league competition.
Those performances have not gone unnoticed as the Catalan-based club have continued their observation of the 22-year-old.
It was reported earlier that the Catalonia-based club have identified Martinez as their number target to replace veteran striker Luis Suarez, who is in the twilight of his career with the Spanish giants.
Martinez has joined Inter in the summer of 2018 from an Argentine club Racing for a reported fee of €22.7 million.
Since then, the versatile striker has scored seven goals for the Milan-based club in 29 league appearances.
