La Liga giants FC Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a shock move to sign Manchester United star Juan Mata.The Spaniard joined Manchester United from Chelsea in the winter of 2014 for a fee in the region of 37.1 million euros. Since then, Mata has become a fans' favorite at Old Trafford, appearing around 150 times and scoring around 30 times.BleacherReport say that Barcelona are eyeing a move for Mata this summer and see him as someone who can bolster their midfield.The 30-year-old's contract at Old Trafford runs out in the summer of 2019.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)