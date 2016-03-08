Barcelona could trump Juventus for Chelsea winger

Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly looking to trump Juventus in the chase for Willian.



The Catalan giants have been heavily linked with a move for Willian over the last two years but the Blues have managed to hold onto the Brazilian, who joined the club from Anzhi in the summer of 2013 after Chelsea hijacked Tottenham's move for him.



Mundo Deportivo link Barca again with Willian, whose contract runs out next summer and Chelsea don't look keen on extending the deal. Juventus also want the former Shakhtar man but the report says that Barca will give Willian a bigger wage package to lure him to the Nou Camp.





