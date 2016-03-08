Barcelona could try the 'Mbappe formula' with Neymar
01 August at 14:45Spanish giants FC Barcelona could reportedly try the 'Mbappe formula' to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.
Reports have continuously linked Neymar with a move to Barcelona, with many convinced that he wants to leave PSG to join the Catalan giants this summer. Leonardo has already confirmed that the Brazilian's future is in doubt but Barcelona are yet to make a concrete attempt at signing the player.
Sport in Spain claim that Barca could try to sign Neymar in the same way as PSG signed Kylian Mbappe from Monaco two years ago to avoid Financial Fairplay sanctions.
They will try to sign Neymar on an initial loan deal with a high loan fee with the obligation to buy him next summer for a lower fee than what PSG are currently asking since the loan fee will be paid straight-away.
PSG though, want the full money and that would be more convincing for them if they sell Neymar on.The second option Barcelona have is to insert Coutinho plus cash in the deal and sign Neymar this summer itself instead of waiting for later.
Go to comments