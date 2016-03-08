Barcelona could try the 'Mbappe formula' with Neymar

01 August at 14:45
Spanish giants FC Barcelona could reportedly try the 'Mbappe formula' to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports have continuously linked Neymar with a move to Barcelona, with many convinced that he wants to leave PSG to join the Catalan giants this summer. Leonardo has already confirmed that the Brazilian's future is in doubt but Barcelona are yet to make a concrete attempt at signing the player.

Sport in Spain claim that Barca could try to sign Neymar in the same way as PSG signed Kylian Mbappe from Monaco two years ago to avoid Financial Fairplay sanctions.

They will try to sign Neymar on an initial loan deal with a high loan fee with the obligation to buy him next summer for a lower fee than what PSG are currently asking since the loan fee will be paid straight-away.

PSG though, want the full money and that would be more convincing for them if they sell Neymar on.The second option Barcelona have is to insert Coutinho plus cash in the deal and sign Neymar this summer itself instead of waiting for later.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.