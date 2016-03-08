Barcelona could use winter signing to sign Juventus target
25 March at 18:55Spanish giants FC Barcelona could reportedly be willing to offer Jean-Clair Todibo in an attempt to land Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt.
The Dutchman found the back of the net for the Oranje yesterday against Germany, but it went in a losing cause as the Germans picked up a 3-2 win in stoppage time.
Sport and Mundo Deportivo state that Todibo could be offered in a swap plus cash deal to land the Ajax man, as Juventus could be at a disadvantage if that happens.
De Ligt is currently valued at 70 million euros by Ajax and many other top clubs are sniffing around him, including Juve, Real Madrid and even the two Manchester clubs.
Juve and Barca had also taken on each other for the signing of Todibo in January, but Barca ended up delivering the killer blow.
