Barcelona, Coutinho makes huge Neymar claim

Barcelona's attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been talking to the Brazilian media about his relationship with Neymar, and during the interview he has spoken about his desire to play with Neymar at club level: "It's always a pleasure to play with him, it's fun. We played together many times in Brazilian youth teams, and he became a special player. Playing at his side is always a pleasure, even though I haven't had any luck at the club level yet. It would be nice to play with him in a club."

The former Liverpool and Inter midfielder is reportedly a transfer target of Paris Saint-Germain, and these recent comments will have done little to dampen these rumours. He has failed to make much of an impact at the Catalan club, and has struggled to live up to his enormous price tag. Barcelona’s president has gone on record recently, insisting that Coutinho will remain at the club next season, but his failure to win over the fans, and the constant jeering when he plays has seen the speculation on his future continue.