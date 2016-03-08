Barcelona defender explains why he wants to snub West Ham move
22 July at 17:45Barcelona are looking to reinforce their defense ahead of the 2018-19 season and have already made one new addition in Sevilla’s Clement Lenglet. This will make Yerry Mina’s goal of becoming a first-choice defender that much more difficult as he has found himself stuck behind Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti.
Mina appeared for Barcelona just five times after joining the Spanish giants in January from Brazlian outfit Palmeiras.
Followed closely by West Ham and Argentine club River Plate, Yerry Mina would still be willing to remain at Barcelona, despite his lack of playing time in the Blaugrana jersey. Mundo Deportivo reports his words, with which he admits he received an offer but closes: "It's true, but I want to win with Barcelona."
Mina produced several solid performances at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He managed to get on the scoresheet three times as Colombia ultimately fell to England in the Round of 16.
For more transfer news from Europe's top leagues, click here
Go to comments