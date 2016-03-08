Barcelona defender reveals he wanted Juventus move
10 October at 16:55Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has revealed that he wanted to sign for Juventus before he joined the Catalan side.
The bianconeri were close to signing the Frenchman from Toulouse last January but Barcelona stepped up the chase quicker than the Old Lady. Talks were held with Eric Abidal and that convinced Todibo and his family that Barcelona was the place to be.
In an interview that the Frenchman gave to Cadena Ser, he talked about how he wanted to join Juve ahead of Barcelona.
He said: "I wanted Juve but I chose Barça. I was surprised by the humility of Messi. Dembélé? Now he worries a lot about what he eats and his hours of rest are. But he works a lot in the gym: for me he is a serious person."
Todibo joined Barcelona last January as the club decided to exercise the chance to buy him permanently at that time instead of sending him back on loan to Toulouse till the end of last season.
But he has failed to break into the club's first-team ever since he joined. The 19-year-old has made just a single start in the La Liga this season, making one substitute appearance too. He made one appearance last season too.
