Barcelona defender set for permanent Premier League move
14 July at 11:30Barcelona defender Yerry Mina is reportedly set to leave Barcelona on a permanent basis, with a move to the Premier League very likely.
The Colombian joined the Nou camp based side from Palmeiras for a fee of 11 million euros. And while he made only five appearances for the Catalans since his arrival, he scored three times in the FIFA World Cup.
Sport suggest that Barcelona are prepared to let Mina leave on a permanent basis this summer, with Clement Lenglet having signed for the Spanish giants.
His performances for Colombia have opened up new horizons for him in the market and Everton have been close to signing him already.
And the outlet links West Ham, Leicester City and Everton with a permanent move for the defender, with their offers above 30 million euros.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments