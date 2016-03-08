Barcelona defender set for Southampton switch
30 June at 09:25Barcelona defender Marlon is reportedly close to signing for Premier League side Southampton, who survived relegation last season.
The 22-year-old central defender is yet to make a single appearance for the Catalan first team, but was loaned out to French club Nice last season. He made 23 appearances in the Ligue 1, impressing many.
Spanish outlet Sport report that Southampton are close to signing the Brazilian and are set to beat West Ham in the competition for the player.
The fee will be in the region of 12 million euros.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
