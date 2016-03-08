Barcelona: Dembele will miss Liverpool return

05 May at 16:00
Barcelona have issued a statement on the physical condition of their winger Ousmane Dembelé, who was forced to leave the field injured during the match against Celta Vigo.

"Tests have confirmed a muscle injury in his right hamstring. His recovery will be assessed day after day," the statement read. Therefore, his availability for the return of the Champions League semi-final against Liverpool is virtually ruled out.

