Barcelona didn't sign Borussia Dortmund's Haaland for two reasons: the details
19 February at 22:00Barcelona chose to give up in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland for two reasons, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Blaugrana were one of many top European clubs fighting for the 19-year-old Norwegian striker’s signature in last month’s transfer window, but ultimately gave up for two reasons. The first being economic issues, namely the cost of his signature and the resulting contract. The second reason was the fear that Haaland wouldn’t fit the club’s current tactical system.
Haaland signed for Dortmund last month, with his current contract set to expire in June of 2024. The 19-year-old forward has made 29 appearances across all competitions for Austrian side RB Salzburg and Dortmund so far this season, for a total of 1903 minutes. In that time, he has scored 39 goals and provided eight assists, scoring a crucial two goals against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League last night.
Apollo Heyes
