Barcelona director suggests Inter and Lazio target will remain at Barca
13 August at 22:00Ariedo Braida, Barcelona’s Italian chief international scout, spoke to Radio Sportiva today about the possibility of Rafinha leaving the Catalan club.
Both Lazio and Inter Milan have been reportedly interested in the Brazilian midfielder, yet it now appears as though his future lies with Barcelona.
Speaking to Radio Sportiva, Braida said:
“At the moment, we are quiet on the market, the squad is ready for all competitions. The most probable thing is that Rafinha remains in Barcelona, he is a boy with great football qualities, he can decide the games with his skilful touch of the ball, and he can do it here or somewhere else. Last year he came back from a serious injury to the knee, Inter did great things. He is a very interesting player who is comfortable in Barcelona."
Braida’s comments all but confirm that the player will remain in Catalonia, at least until the next transfer window, if Inter or Lazio wanted to try again.
