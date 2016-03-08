Barcelona dressing room in turmoil: here's why

The dressing room at Barcelona is reportedly very disappointed and is in a state of 'turmoil' due to the club's inability to sign Neymar.



The transfer saga involving the Brazilian star was the biggest one of the summer but it ended with him staying at Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona were genuinely interested and held multiple talks but they could never match PSG's valuation of their former player.



Marca now state that Barca not getting Neymar has left the dressing room and the players discouraged. The players wanted him to arrive and had issued public pleas so that he could join. More so, the club's attempts to offload players like Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele in the deal has left some players unhappy too.