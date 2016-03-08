Barcelona emerge as favourites to sign AC Milan target
30 August at 09:45According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona are working hard to sign PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with the Frenchman’s contract with the Parisian club expiring next summer.
Barcelona let both Paulinho and Andres Iniesta go this summer, signing Brazilian wonderkid Arthur but leaving a hole in their side. Ivan Rakitic has also been linked with a move to Manchester United or PSG and Barcelona are looking to build their midfield for the future.
Rabiot is, however, also a target of AC Milan and their new sporting director Leonardo. Rabiot is said to like the prospect of moving to Milan, yet the club could not find the funds to do it this summer, as it would have breached UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations – which Milan were nearly banned from the Europa League as a result of breaking the regulations last season.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments