La Liga giants FC Barcelona are reportedly looking to make a shock move to sign former Real Madrid Cagliari goalkeeper Antonio Adan.The 31-year-old Adan is a product of the famed Real Madrid academy and Spaniard left the club in the summer of 2013 to join Cagliari, where he could make only two appearances in goal. He joined Real Betis in the summer of 2014 and has become a regular since then.Estadio Deportivo report that Adan is a target for Barcelona, who want to replace their Dutch keeper Jasper Cillessen with the former Real Madrid man.Cillessen could leave Barcelona this summer in search of more first-team football and the Catalan side will not look to sign another keeper who can play the role of a second-choice.They feel Adan is the perfect man to replace him.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)