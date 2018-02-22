Barcelona eye Tottenham superstar as 'Plan B' for Griezmann
29 May at 10:00Spanish daily Sport understands that FC Barcelona will look to make a move for Tottenham superstar Christian Eriksen, if a move for Antoine Griezmann fails this summer.
The 26-year-old Eriksen is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and has played a vital role in helping Tottenham finish three consecutive times in the top four over the last three seasons. This season, Eriksen scored ten times in the Premier League, assisting just as many times.
Sport understand that Eriksen is being eyed by Barcelona as a Plan B for Griezmann.
While Eriksen is a different player to what Griezmann is, it is felt that Philippe Coutinho's versaility would make Eriksen a perfect signing for the Nou Camp based side.
Eriksen's current deal at Spurs runs out in the summer of 2020 and he will be the first choice, if Griezmann doesn't arrive.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
