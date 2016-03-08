Barcelona fail in last-ditch bid for De Ligt
15 July at 16:55Spanish giants FC Barcelona have now failed in a late attempt to sign Matthijs de Ligt from the grasps of Juventus.
The Dutchman is now close to a move to Turin in Italy as he has already agreed personal terms with Juventus after weeks of negotiations with Barca, PSG and Manchester United. Ajax and Juve are also close to agreeing a fee.
Mundo Deportivo claim that Barca have made a late attempt to sign hijack a deal for De Ligt, who is already on his way to Juventus.
Josep Maria Bartomeu is desperate to lure De Ligt to Barcelona and has tried everything to sign him. He held a telephonic conversation with the player and tried convincing him about a main role in the club's fortunes next season.
Despite the Catalan's best attempts to sign the player, the tries have stalled and De Ligt is very close to Juventus and a move is now in it's final stages. No one hijack a deal.
Go to comments