Barcelona fans mock Real Madrid by singing “Where is CR7”

Real Madrid missed a host of chances against Barcelona last night, as they lost 3-0, and were eliminated from the Copa del Rey. But the misery of the Madrid fans didn’t end there, as they were forced to listen to their Barcelona counterparts taunt them about losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.Having sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus for an initial €100m in the summer, Real have struggled this season. They currently sit 3rd in La Liga, nine points behind Barcelona in 1st, and have found it hard to score goals all season.They finished last season with 94 goals in La Liga alone, and with 25 games played this year, have only managed to find the net 43 times. And so for their fans to watch them dominate the game last night, but fail to score, and then have to endure the Barcelona supporters mocking them by singing “Where is CR7?” must have been a bitter pill to swallow.Real Madrid still have hopes of ending the season well, they play Barcelona again in the league on Saturday, with the chance to narrow the gap down to six points. And they are still in the Champions League, a competition that with Ronaldo they have won for the past 3 seasons. But there seems to be little doubt that they have struggled to adapt to life without CR7, who is the top scorer in Serie A this season with 19 goals and 8 assists.

@EddieSwain_