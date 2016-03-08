Barcelona follow Leeds and Juve, change their crest
27 September at 23:15Spanish giants FC Barcelona have followed Juventus and Leeds United in changing their logo, labelling the process as 'a modernization of their crest.'
Juventus changed their logo last year and made it look like two J's with a black background. Championship side Leeds United too changed their logo recently as they asked their fans to design a new logo for the club.
Barcelona have followed suit and have confirmed a change of their logo as the letters FCB have beeen removed from the middle portion of the crest.
A statement on the club's official website said: "This evolution stays faithful to the historical elements of the crest: the city, Barcelona; the country, Catalonia; the club, the 'blaugrana' colours; and the ball.
"But the new design now has greater reproduction capacity, especially in the increasingly more important world of digital media.
"The most striking changes are an increase in the balance and impact of the team colours, the greater presence of a central and iconic element of the Barça style of play, namely the ball, the homogenisation of the forms and colours, and the disappearance of the FCB acronym."
