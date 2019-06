Barcelona: Former president "wouldn't sign" Griezmann if he were in charge

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has responded to the words of Pep Guardiola; the Manchester City boss having said that Barca are faithful to their "style of good football."Laporta disagrees, however, with the former boss saying that "I disagree. With him we had a better time than this. The club moves away from the style of Cruyff: the problem is not losing to Liverpool, but doing it with your own style."Laporta then commented on the rumours linking Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona, saying: "Griezmann? If I were president, I wouldn't sign him."For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.