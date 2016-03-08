Barcelona: Former president "wouldn't sign" Griezmann if he were in charge

07 June at 15:30
Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has responded to the words of Pep Guardiola; the Manchester City boss having said that Barca are faithful to their "style of good football."

Laporta disagrees, however, with the former boss saying that "I disagree. With him we had a better time than this. The club moves away from the style of Cruyff: the problem is not losing to Liverpool, but doing it with your own style."

Laporta then commented on the rumours linking Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona, saying: "Griezmann? If I were president, I wouldn't sign him."

