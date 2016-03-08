Barcelona give Neymar hope: 'Doors are not closed yet'

04 August at 15:15
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has given hope to Neymar, who is willing to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Catalans confirmed the signing of Junior Firpo from Real Betis earlier for an initial fee of 18 million euros plus bonuses and at a recent press conference, Bartomeu talked about the club's transfer strategy.

He said: "There are several weeks until the market closes, there will still be other purchases. We do not close the door to anyone."

Sport have previously claimed that Barcelona could be set to make an initial loan deal for Neymar but will have the obligation to buy next summer.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.