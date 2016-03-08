Barcelona give Neymar hope: 'Doors are not closed yet'

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has given hope to Neymar, who is willing to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.



The Catalans confirmed the signing of Junior Firpo from Real Betis earlier for an initial fee of 18 million euros plus bonuses and at a recent press conference, Bartomeu talked about the club's transfer strategy.



He said: "There are several weeks until the market closes, there will still be other purchases. We do not close the door to anyone."



Sport have previously claimed that Barcelona could be set to make an initial loan deal for Neymar but will have the obligation to buy next summer.