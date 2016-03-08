Barcelona goalkeeper Cillessen offers come get me plea

30 May at 15:30

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen was interviewed by VTBL, about his future at the club.
 
"The fact that the club asks for 60 million euros does not make things easier. I am looking for a team in one of the 5 main European championships ".
 
Under contract until June 2021, the Dutch number one was recently targeted by Benfica.
 
Cillessen has been at Barcelona since 2016 however has found playing time harder to come by this season, mainly featuring in the cup.
 
 
 
 

