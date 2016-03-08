Barcelona hand AC Milan and Inter boost ahead of January

As reported by Gazzetta Dello Sport, the city rivals have identified a few players at Barcelona, as Milan are chasing Todibo while Inter's dream remains Vidal. Per the newspaper, the Catalan side are open to selling both of these players in January, handing Milan and Inter a boost.

After two very different starts to the season, few things connect AC Milan and Inter performance-wise so far this campaign. However, they do have one thing in common: in January, both will be looking to add some reinforcements to the respective squad.