Barcelona have first option clause to sign €150m Mourinho target
13 September at 17:15According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have a first option to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez; even if it is for a reported release clause fee of €150 million.
Manchester United are also thought to be interested in the midfielder, yet his price-tag might discourage Mourinho and Woodward from pursuing him further. Saul’s release clause has risen in the past two years from €45million to €150million.
Barcelona have the first option from back in 2013, when Atletico signed Barca’s Spanish forward David Villa, in a clause that will remain until Saul leaves the Spanish capital. Then-Barca vice-president Josep Maria Bartomeu spoke of a deal to give Barca ‘preferential right’ over ‘two youths from Atletico’; now known to be Javier Manquillo and Saul.
Saul is just 23-years-old and with both Manchester United and Barcelona interested his time at Atletico could well be coming to a close.
