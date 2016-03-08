Barcelona have officially found the next Iniesta after Inter clash

Barcelona managed to defeat Inter in the Champions League group stage 2-0 yesterday at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana showed a very complete performance, with several players standing out, for example, Brazilian midfielder Arthur, who had a stellar match against Luciano Spalleti's side.



The 22-year-old who arrived at Barcelona from Gremio last summer had a complete performance against the Nerazzurri, showing off his great passing, vision, technique. He was very comfortable on the ball and at times it seemed impossible for Inter players to dispossess him.



In a sense, Arthur resembled Anders Iniesta in his glory days at the Catalan club. The movements looked as if someone put them into a copy machine with the original being exactly those of the midfielder who is now playing for Vissel Kobe in Japan.



At such a young age it is very impressive for a player to show so much confidence in such a difficult stadium like the Nou Camp in front of so many fans, but Arthur did not seem bothered by this and played with composure and calmness of an experienced player.



It is obviously too soon to make direct comparisons with a legendary player like Iniesta. Arthur still has a lot of time and space to prove his real worth and show off at the biggest stage, even in the Brazilian national team. But seeing the movements and style of play, Barcelona fans can be enthusiastic and excited about the future with their new midfield starlet.

Nikita Fesyukov