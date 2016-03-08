Barcelona have the edge on Man U as Monchi talks begin
16 September at 10:35AS Roma may lose the architect of their last two summer transfers, Ramón Monchi according to reports. The Sporting Director, who thrived at Sevilla and now at AS Roma, is a target for Barcelona. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Monchi is not fully committed to Roma.
The director's family is still living in Spain, and he flies back and forth during his free days and also takes breaks to visit them. The report also claims that Barcelona have already contacted Monchi and the talks have been positive between them. The Catalan side reignited their interest in Monchi this week after cooling it earlier this summer.
Monchi did not question Barcelona's hijacking of Malcom in the summer and instead blamed it on Bordeaux. That is also being linked as a possible reason for Barca's reignited interest in the former Sevilla director. Gazzetta also reports that Monchi is very close with AS Roma president, James Pallotta and is working very closely with him. However, the possibility of the director leaving for Barcelona has not been ruled out. His current deal expires in 2021, but personal issues might tempt Monchi to head back to Spain.
